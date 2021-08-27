Mystery surrounds Dundalk couple's deaths

DUNDALK, Md. — They haven’t even identified them by name---a 70-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman found dead inside their home on Baybriar Road in Dundalk on Thursday morning.

Anna Zimmerman knew something was wrong when she spotted the son who still lived with them come out of the house before officers arrived.

The son was out in the street saying, ‘My mom and dad are dead. My mom and dad are dead’,” said Zimmerman. “I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ and he was like, ‘Yes, they’re dead and I don’t know what’s the matter. I don’t know what’s the matter.’ He was yelling for ‘Help! Help! Help!’ It was just so sad to hear.”

24 hours after the discovery, a clean up crew showed up at the house where other neighbors reported hearing gunshots an hour before police were called to the home.

While police say they’re not seeking any suspects, at least for now, many wonder what if anything the son may have seen or heard to explain what happened.

“They did question him, because he used to go off a little bit, but then he got put back on his meds and he seemed to be doing fine. You never heard anything over there, so it’s all heartbreaking,” said Zimmerman. “They were good people. They had some arguments over there. But what neighborhoods don’t. They were good people. Too young to die.”

Police are awaiting the results of autopsies on the couple’s bodies to help determine whether foul play may have been involved.