DUNDALK, Md. — Two people were found dead in Dundalk Thursday morning.

According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Baybriar Road for a call of a subject in cardiac arrest.

Once they arrived, they found the lifeless bodies of a 66-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man.

Detectives are looking into the the circumstances surrounding this incident and are not seeking any suspects at this time due to the nature of the injuries the couple sustained.