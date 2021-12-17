'My sister dedicated herself to this job': Family of Officer Keona Holley plea for information in ambush style attack

BALTIMORE — Family of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley addressed the public Thursday outside Shock Trauma making a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"She took on this job, she took on this responsibility. This has been a life-long goal of my sister to serve the Baltimore City Police Department," said Lowanda Sykes. "My sister dedicated herself to this job, she went in early, she stayed late, she spent countless hours away from her children to serve the community in the Southern District. I'm going to ask you, if you have an honest, decent, empathetic bone in your body that you speak up and say something. Come out and say something. The person who did this to my sister, you are a coward. She is stronger than you will ever be."

Earlier in the press conference Dr. Thomas Scalea said Holley is in the intensive care unit, her injuries are still life-threatening. He said she was "critically ill" and remains on full life support measures.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Holley is a mother of four and volunteered to work overtime Wednesday night in an area that is known for violence when she was shot.

"She is a mother, she is a sister, she is a daughter who literally risked her life every day for the city," Scott said.

"She was where she was supposed to be doing what she was supposed to do," Harrison said. "This was a cowardly, brazen act to walk up and open fire on a police officer who was doing what we asked that officer to do – to go out to protect and serve. Our prayers are with the officer’s family. We are determined to find those responsible for this heinous crime and will not rest until we do.”

Harrison said detectives are interviewing several people in connection with the investigation and are processing forensic evidence. They have also recovered a vehicle.

WMAR 2 News' Dave Detling asked Commissioner Harrison if this attack was domestic in nature.

"We do not have information to suggest this was a domestic-related incident," he said.

A combined $59,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the shooter's arrest. The state will match this reward, bringing it to $118,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.