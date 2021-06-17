'My daughter cried after the shooting' Families concerned as police search for suspects following Baltimore's mass shooting

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was released from the hospital following Wednesday mass shooting in West Baltimore. Police say four others remain in critical but stable condition. They have not released the name of the man who passed away.

"It's scary," said one mother who did not want to go on camera. She lives on West Lexington Street. "Where did they get those guns? There were so many shots."

Evidence markers from Wednesday showed more than 55 shell casings.

People in the area are demanding city leaders do something.

Thursday morning, police were seen going door to door hoping for more information. Right now, police have not yet released a description of the suspects in this case or a motive.

"My daughter cried after the shooting," said one mother. "I just told her everything was going to be alright.

Mayor Brandon Scott said prior to the shooting his office was working with the nearby community to come up with a policing plan.

If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.