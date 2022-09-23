Murder spans two hours, two locations

HANOVER, Md. — On the second floor parking deck at the Arundel Preserve in Hanover at nine o’clock Wednesday night, a woman spotted two men assaulting and abducting someone.

“When the witness gave their statement, they mentioned that the victim had been stabbed by one of the suspects,” said Cpl. Chris Anderson of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

“And then a man with a gun emerged?” we asked.

“And forced into the car, correct,” Anderson replied.

The witness claimed a number of vehicles then sped out of the parking garage, and when detectives arrived they found shell casings on the ground.

“During the investigation on scene at our incident in Hanover, officers learned of the missing car,” explained Anderson.

A car missing from its usual parking spot, and they also couldn’t find its owner, 39-year-old Steven Gillus, who lived in the complex.

Two hours after the initial report, police in Baltimore discovered the same car, which someone had set on fire in a parking lot along Windsor Mill Road with Gillus’ body still inside it---dead from a gunshot wound.

While police have no motive and have not identified any suspects, they are crediting the witness for what evidence they do have to try to crack this case.

“Had the witness not come forward and reported that initial incident, it would have just delayed this investigation that much further between the two different crime scenes and the collaboration between our detectives and Baltimore City to get this pieced together for the victim and their family,” said Anderson.

If you saw anything, which could help police on Wednesday evening or if you have any information, which could help, you’re asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.