Man discovered dead inside trunk of burning car possibly abducted from Hanover

BALTIMORE — A man's body was discovered Wednesday night inside the trunk of a burning car in Northwest Baltimore.

The car had been located in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road, with the victim inside suffering from gunshot or stab wounds.

By Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Police detectives found out the whole thing started in Anne Arundel County.

Police there got a call around 9pm for a possible abduction in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve in Hanover.

A witness told officers they saw a man stabbing someone and forcing them into a car at gunpoint.

The car then took off in an unknown direction.

Arriving Anne Arundel County officers located a potential crime scene on the second floor of the garage, but found no signs of a victim.

About two-hours later is when Baltimore Police were notified of the car on fire.

Investigators ultimately determined the victim inside the car was the same person the witness mentioned earlier.

Their name has not been released. Police have also revealed no information on a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4731.