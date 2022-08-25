Mural honoring Elijah Gorham to be unveiled at Mervo High School

BALTIMORE — The young football player who died suddenly after a game at Baltimore's Mervo High School last year will now be honored with a special project on the Mervo campus.

DTLR, the Baltimore-based clothing company, has commissioned a mural honoring Elijah Gorham that will be unveiled Friday.

Elijah passed away in October 2021 after suffering a head injury during a football game.

The new mural was created by local artist Cody Canty. DTLR said members of the Mervo football program, the northeast Baltimore community and the Gorham family will attend the dedication.

It will be unveiled at noon on Friday.

