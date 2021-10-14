Celebrating Elijah Gorham's Life

BALTIMORE — Instead of playing their previously scheduled game, the Mervo Mustangs are taking the night to pay tribute to Elijah Gorham's life with a candle light vigil.

Senior wide receiver Elijah Gorham lit up the football field, but he also lit up the lives of everyone in the Mervo family and today is about honoring his light.

Thursday morning at 9:37, the day began with the entire Baltimore City Public Schools district taking seven seconds of silence to honor Elijah's life.

"He was a son, a brother, a teammate, a friend, a scholar student so really everyone he touched just having a chance to kind of remember him, pay tribute to him, and really just honor how amazing he was."

The tribute to honor the aspiring photographer, the advanced placement scholar and auto-mechanic trade student will be one his principal Georgina Aye says will reflect his light.

Staff and students have spent days coordinating the program for Thursday night in a place they believe Elijah would be honored best. In an effort to give everyone he touched an opportunity to share about Elijah's life--cut short too soon.

"Everyone will light their candles and we will circle this space because this was where his passion lied. We will all walk the track for him one last time with our candles lit to let him know that we're here where he loved life."

The words to describe the loss their feeling at Mervo don't come together easily, but loved ones of Elijah will together try and fully express what he meant to the world, his family and his school.