Multiple people rescued after Pulaski Highway floods

BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — Officials are reporting multiple calls for water rescues after parts of Pulaski Highway have flooded.
Other roads on the east side of Baltimore County are also flooded.
Please avoid the area.
There have been several water rescue calls along Pulaski Highway in the Rosedale area. Other roads on the east side of the county are also flooded.— Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) July 17, 2021
-AVOID Pulaski Highway and find another route
-Do NOT drive into high water on any roads
-If you see a flooded road, turn around! pic.twitter.com/EVyX4ENko3