Multiple homes on fire in Federal Hill, expect delays

BALTIMORE, md. — Multiple homes are ablaze in the 1200 block of Battery Avenue.
Fire Crews arrived early this morning with fire showing from a six 3 story row homes.
A second alarm has been called. There are over 70 firefighters and 20 units on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Expect major traffic delays in Federal Hill.
