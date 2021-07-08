Watch
Multiple homes on fire in Federal Hill, expect delays

TRANISE FOSTER
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 08:01:15-04

BALTIMORE, md. — Multiple homes are ablaze in the 1200 block of Battery Avenue.

Fire Crews arrived early this morning with fire showing from a six 3 story row homes.

A second alarm has been called. There are over 70 firefighters and 20 units on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Expect major traffic delays in Federal Hill.

