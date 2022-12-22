Mt. Airy mother gets 5-years for infant son's Fentanyl intoxication death

MT. AIRY, Md. — A Frederick County mother has been sentenced to serve five-years behind bars for the 2020 death of her infant son.

Two-month-old Grayson Frazier died July 3, 2020 after becoming unresponsive on Walden Way in Mount Airy.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be from Fentanyl intoxication.

Detectives concluded a year later that Grayson’s parents, Heather Marie Frazier and Jeremy Whitney Frazier, both 35, had been mixing fentanyl in the same bathroom where they prepared the baby's bottle.

Each ultimately was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Jeremy was sentenced to a decade in prison with all but five-years suspended back in March.

Meanwhile Heather pleaded guilty in August but received the same sentence on December 22.