Parents charged after autopsy reveals infant son died of Fentanyl intoxication

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A mother and father have been charged more than a year after the death of their infant son.

Two-month-old Grayson Frazier died July 3, 2020 after becoming unresponsive on Walden Way in Mount Airy.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was Fentanyl intoxication.

After months of investigation including interviews with family members, Frederick County Sheriff's detectives concluded Grayson’s parents, 34-year-old Jeremy Whitney Frazier, and Heather Marie Frazier, 34, were responsible.

Jeremy was located in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition. Heather is already in custody in Frederick.

Both are charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a minor.

