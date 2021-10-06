Mt. Airy home invader wearing "elderly man" mask to spend decade in jail

FREDERICK, Md. — A Westminster man will be spending the next decade behind bars for breaking into a woman's home, tying her up, and taking off with thousands in cash.

It was October 9, 2019 when 46-year-old Eric Eugene Mooney pulled up to a home on Legion Drive in Mount Airy dressed as a utility worker wearing an "elderly man" costume mask.

Prosecutors say he asked the woman living there something about whether the power was out at the home.

When she opened the screen door to better hear, Mooney rushed the victim grabbing her throat and neck.

He then zip tied the victim, forcing her to give out the combination to a home safe.

Mooney got away with $13,000. He did however leave one major piece of evidence behind at the scene.

RELATED: DNA evidence links Westminster man to 2019 Mount Airy home invasion

In June 2020, DNA matching Mooney's was found on a pair of sunglasses he'd been wearing at the time of the crime.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Mooney to 15-years. Prior to sentencing, he paid restitution to the victim and will have to serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

