TOWSON, md. — Just before 3 p.m. a bomb threat was made at the Towson Cinemark in the 100 block of E. Joppa Rd in Towson.

The theater evacuated to be safe and police were called.

Police are currently investigating and have shut down E. Joppa and Virginia Ave.

There have been no suspicious packages found so far & the threat is not confirmed.

Bomb dogs are expected to arrive shortly.

