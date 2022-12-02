Mount Vernon held annual monument lighting to kick off holiday season

BALTIMORE — The cold didn't keep many people away from the Christmas spirit for the historic illumination around the Washington Monument.

Opening up the holiday season, it’s the launch of the Washington Monument lighting.

Going on 51 years, the event brings together families, food and fun. It’s the first year of being presented by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

"I work here at Mount Vernon Place every day. It's so great to have people come here to the center of the city ,this is such a beautiful place, such a special place. It's one of the oldest places in the city so we just love to have all these happy people here,” said Lance Humphries, the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy Executive Director.

Thousands gathered to watch the lights glisten on the monument and flashes of colors shoot into the sky.

With lots to drink and see, there were also 20 food vendors bringing in the local cuisine.

"It’s just being together and stuff, the city all coming together and we have such beautiful festivities around, great vendors, great friends, it's awesome to see the holiday spirit come out in the city,” said Joe Anonuevo, the Ekiben Service Manager.

Ekiben is one of the tents set up to grab a bite to eat, Anonuevo says this is their 6th year at the event where lines wrapped around to get a taste of their specialty.

For some, it's visuals that brought them to the event.

"The performance, countdown and lightshow,” said Becky Stephens, an attendee.

Stevens says this is an event special for she and her husband and now they are sharing it with their kids.

"For Christmas, what would you ask Santa? Um, for my two front teeth," one person said.

Kids are preparing their Christmas wish list and working to stay nice, not naughty. Santa had a few words for the little ones.

"So if you're on the nice list and you listen to your parents, and you keep your room clean and you're doing good in school, there's a good chance you're going to get a few presents from Santa," said Santa Claus.

Officials say the lights will stay up on the Washington Monument until mid January.