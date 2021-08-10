Mother who dumped 4-year-old son's body in dumpster before reporting him missing sentenced to 30 years

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars two-years following the death of her 4-year-old son.

According to charging documents, Alicia Lawson lied and reported her son Malachi missing in August 2019.

Days later, Lawson confessed that her son was actually dead and not missing.

She even told police where his body was -- inside a dumpster in the 5500 block of Haddon Avenue.

Alicia says it all started more than a week prior, when she and her wife Shatika Lawson were giving Malachi a bath.

They claim to have accidentally placed him in scalding hot water causing severe burns.

The couple avoided taking Malachi to the hospital and tried treating the injuries themselves, out of fear he would be taken by CPS.

On August 1, Alicia found Malachi unresponsive.

Prosecutors say she wrapped him in a blanket, then called a Lyft to take her to Haddon Avenue where she dumped the body.

"The details of this case are horrific and difficult to comprehend," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "It is my hope that Alicia Lawson uses her sentence to recognize the unspeakable devastation caused by her heinous behavior as a mother and human being."

Shatika is still awaiting trial.