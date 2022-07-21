‘Mother Nature needs to calm down': Extreme heat reason for alert in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's Health Department has declared Code Red Extreme Heat Alert until further notice.

This comes as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees through this weekend.

“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore City's Health Commissioner.

Best spot in the park!



Tenji & her two children have this neighborhood splash pad all to themselves.



Not bad, especially when you’re talking 90+ degree weather.@WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/fQxQlv5UxH — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 20, 2022

WMAR-2 News Cesar Cornejo Wednesday weather

Throughout Baltimore, people are finding ways to beat the heat.

“I should have brought my own bathing suit,” joked Tenji Nsingo-Alvarez, who took her two children to the Mount Vernon Park Splash Pad. “It’s the place to be. We’re the only ones here."

The same couldn’t be said for the Patterson Park Pool.

“It’s very sunny out,” said little Silvija Bober. “It’s definitely worth going to the pool.”

Nicole has a message for Mother Nature...



"Calm it down a little," she told @WMAR2News.



How's this hot weather treating you? It's expected to linger. pic.twitter.com/p2ZMTimQUI — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 21, 2022

“It’s balmy out,” said Silvija’s mother, Liepa. “I said, ‘all I wanted to do was go in the pool after work.'”

If the pool wasn’t your style, many people found reprieve in the shade.

“We’ve got plenty of water,” said Nicole McFall. “I was in the shade until a bee harassed me and I had to move.”

That pool hits you a certain way!@WMAR2News caught up with folks as they were leaving the Patterson Park Pool.



It's one of the ways people are finding temporary relief from this extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/SmeMrqKXlX — Dave Detling (@WMARDave) July 21, 2022

The Code Red alert primarily triggers the opening of the city cooling centers, but the Health Department is advising all Baltimore residents to watch for signs of heat-related illness.

Health officials advise people to avoid the outdoors during the hottest hours of the day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and to drink plenty of water.

The city lists the following as available cooling centers:

All residents:

ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave) will be open as a community cooling center during its regular hours on Thursday through Sunday.

Enoch Pratt Free Library branches during their regular hours.

For seniors:

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7724

Oliver Senior Center, 1700 N Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535

For the homeless:

My Sisters Place Women’s Center (women and children only) 17 W Franklin St., Thursday - Sunday, 10:30 am-5:30 pm,

Manna House, 435 E. 25th St. Thursday and Friday 11:30 am-3:00 pm

Beans & Bread, 402 S. Bond St Thursday and Friday 9:00 am-1:00pm

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St. Thursday and Friday 10:00 am –1:00 pm

For public housing residents:

