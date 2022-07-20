Code Red Extreme Heat Alert issued for Baltimore, here's how to beat the heat

BALTIMORE — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued in preparation for the high heat in Baltimore City.

The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity and indicates how hot it feels to the human body. This Baltimore's first Code Red Extreme Heat Alert of the season.

This means physical activity should be limited for kids, older adults and people with asthma.

According to WMAR-2 News' Cesar Cornejo, our heat indices are expected to hit 105 degrees and precautions should be taken to stay as cool and hydrated as possible.

A heat advisory has been issued in preparation for the high heat tomorrow. As our heat indices are expected to hit 105° precautions should be taken to stay as cool and hydrated as possible. /1 #mdwx @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/paDvZdt4wi — Cesar Cornejo (@cesar_wx) July 20, 2022

Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and parts of the Eastern Shore are also under a heat advisory as well.

With temperatures this high, things like heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke become much more likely.

Staying in well air conditioned areas is the best way to beat the heat. If you don't have access to air conditioning, you can find a full list of Baltimore's cooling centers here.

Cesar Cornejo

According to researchers, more people die from heat than any other weather condition in the U.S.

Last year, 1,300 people lost their lives due to it.

The first signs of heat stroke are increased sweating and muscle cramps.