Mosby drops to third, Bates still leads in Baltimore's State's Attorney race

BALTIMORE — Incumbent Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has dropped into third in voting results, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Mosby fell behind Thiru Vignarajah by more than 400 votes, with mail-in ballots still being counted.

Maryland Board of Elections

Ivan Bates remains in the lead with 39.83 percent of the votes, followed by Vignarajah (30.40) and Mosby (29.77). As of Friday evening, Vignarajah has 20,349 votes, while Mosby has 19,391. Bates leads by 6,800 votes.

The votes are expected to continue being counted through the weekend.

Mosby defeated Bates and Vignarajah to secure her second term in 2018.

As top prosecutor, Mosby has a legal battle of her own, aside from this primary, she’s currently facing federal perjury and false mortgage application charges.

We’ve spoken with her attorney A. Scott Bolden several times since those indictments came down, and she maintains her innocence and stated those charges stemmed from “political" and "racial animus."

Baltimore's gun violence has been a big issue this year.

The City has 199 murder investigations this year.

