Mosby asks judge to move federal perjury trial outside of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the judge overseeing her federal perjury trial to approve a change in venue.

Her attorneys filed the motion on Thursday.

The move comes as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to blame each other for tainting the pool of potential jurors.

Earlier this month, judge Lydia Kay Griggsby threatened to hold Mosby's lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, in contempt of court over public remarks he made about the case.

Bolden alleged that some prospective jurors had already made up their minds on whether Mosby is guilty or not, and while doing so made reference to how some of them answered a questionnaire that helps determine if they would be seated to hear the case. He's also often placed blame on prosecutors for negative press coverage of Mosby, arguing "the jury pool in Baltimore is likely irreparably biased," because of it.

Most of the statements were made in a separate filing by Bolden arguing against a partial gag order proposed by prosecutors, which would limit what lawyers could publicly say about the case on courthouse grounds.

Throughout the entire litigation process, Bolden has continuously attacked and accused prosecutors of having racial animus towards Mosby. The judge has found no evidence that has occurred.

Prosecutors though claim such rhetoric poses the risk of "prejudicing potential jurors against the United States."

Griggsby is expected to hear more on the motion from Mosby's team on Friday.

She's given prosecutors until November 4 to respond.