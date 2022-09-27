Morgan student allegedly killed security guard following drug deal near campus

BALTIMORE — Police have charged a 21-year-old Morgan State student for the August 31 murder of a private security guard, in what appears to be a case of a drug deal gone bad near campus.

According to charging documents, 19-year-old Julian Fruh was shot and killed as he was getting off work at the apartments in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road.

Shortly before gunfire broke out, investigators believe Fruh had purchased weed from his killer.

That information came from a witness who claimed to have spoken to Fruh moments before his death.

RELATED: Off-campus deadly shooting draws more security near Morgan State

Police say that same witness gave them the passcode to Fruh's phone, which revealed text messages exchanged with the alleged suspect a minute prior to the shooting.

Detectives also reviewed surveillance footage of the area that night, which appeared to show Fruh and the suspect speaking with each other on the phone just prior to their final deadly encounter.

The number that had been texting with Fruh ended up belonging to Chase Marco Wilson.

BPD Chase Marco Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Julian Fruh on August 31, 2022



Investigators wrote in court papers that Wilson was seen on camera running away from the murder scene, into an apartment on Marble Hall. Inside that apartment, police recovered the jacket Wilson was supposedly wearing at the time of the incident.

It's remains unclear what exactly led Wilson to shoot Fruh, but police did say they found three bags of marijuana and a digital scale in the victim's pants and bookbag.