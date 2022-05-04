Morgan State University close to setting up satellite campus

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is one step closer to opening up a satellite campus at the property that includes the old Lake Clifton High School.

The school's board of regents has now approved the purchase of that property, which is about two miles south of Morgan State University's current campus.

Last month, Baltimore City's board of estimates has approved the redevelopment project after Morgan State signed a $93,000 land disposition agreement.

The revitalization project is expected to take between 15 and 20 years and cost at least $200 million. Lake Clifton High School has been closed since 2003.

The Maryland board of public works still need to approve the sale before the deal is finalized. That decision could be made next week.