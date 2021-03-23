More vaccinations coming to Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman gave his weekly update for the pandemic and his news was optimistic.

The county executive said it's because of our actions.

"Because we're vaccinating and because we're continuing to wear our mask and social distance, I think that's the difference now."

Pittman and health officials expect a small spike of cases but with more vaccinations on the horizon, Pittman said they were able to clean up the list of those waiting to get their vaccine.

"Once we got the data on who has been vaccinated elsewhere, we were able to remove a bit of a third of the people from our list so, with 45,000 fewer we still have pretty close to 85,000 pre-registrants waiting for vaccinations."

County Executive Pittman is encouraged by more vaccines coming to his county and he's optimistic about more people getting those vaccines.

"Because of the warm weather and because we're vaccinating and because we're estimating a real acceleration of vaccinations, this is supposed to be a short term small spike and not a long-term increase."

"We're gonna be able to get through this if everybody gets vaccinated when they have an appointment available and they continue to mask and social distance and I trust that they will."

Even with the weather and the pandemic news improving, the county executive still warned us about getting ahead of ourselves.

"I don't want people to feel like we're out of the woods by any means but, the science is telling us something different than it has in the past."