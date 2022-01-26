More than $400,000 in damage from Annapolis home fire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An out of control fire a little after 1:30 Wednesday morning startled a small community outside of Annapolis.

A home owner working overnight received a security alert on her phone, she checked the video and saw flames. A call to 911 and then her brother, who happens to be a neighbor. Fire officials say the brother attempted to rescue a dog but the fire was too large.

It took nearly an hour to get this fire under control. Three town homes were destroyed and a fourth was partially damaged.

Seven people were displaced by this fire.