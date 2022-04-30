Watch
More than 1,000 in attendance for the first annual "See Beyond Festival"

"See Beyond Festival" aims to change the way we view everyday task
Courtesy of the Fallston Group
Blind relay relay race at the "See Beyond Festival"
Posted at 5:28 PM, Apr 30, 2022
BALTIMORE — More than 1,000 people were in attendance for the first annual "See Beyond Festival."

The festival, hosted by the Maryland School for the Blind, is meant shatter stereotypes and encourage community members to learn more how the blind goes about their daily lives.

“We are excited to have welcomed the community to our campus for this one-of-a-kind event. We hope the public was empowered by seeing the world through a different lens,” said Robert Hair, MSB Superintendent.

Live music, games, sensory arts and crafts, a kid's zone, and crafts were all part of the free event. Attendees could also test themselves and learn how to adjust without their eyes by participating in blind sports such as beep baseball, lacrosse, soccer, sprint races, goalball, and relay events.

The MSB community hopes that events like these will be motivate the public to make small adjustments in their own businesses, workplaces, homes, and families to make things more accessible.

