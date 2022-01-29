Mom of newborn twins seriously injured in crash after helping man hurt in hit and run

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A mother preparing to take her newborn twins home for the first time since they were born was severely injured when she was hit by a car last week, her aunt said.

Chelsea Hare’s Aunt, Bobbie Siperko, said the babies were not injured because they rode with her while Hare drove separately and planned to meet them at home.

“I don’t think any of us have processed it completely yet,” Siperko said.

Siperko said the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on January 19th on Liberty Road in Randallstown when they were leaving the hospital to take them home for the first time.

“She broke her pelvis in five places. She broke her leg in two places. They had to put screws and rods or whatever into her leg. She broke her arm,” Siperko said describing her injuries. “I don’t know how she didn’t get paralyzed or get brain damage. We were all saying that was a miracle.”

Siperko said it happened because the 34-year-old stopped at a convenience store and witnessed someone get injured in a hit and run. She said Chelsea tried to help by protecting him with her car as well as flagging down a nearby police officer.

“The last thing she remembers was the police officer rolling down his window and then somebody came between her and the police officer and hit her and thrown her 50 feet,” she said.

Hare is currently recovering from her injuries at Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

“And she’s so sad,” Siperko said. “She’s in so much pain and she’s afraid she may never be able to take care of her babies.”

Meanwhile, Siperko, her two daughters and the rest of the family are trying to help as much they can.

But it’s a bittersweet feeling knowing her niece should be the one enjoying these moments as a first-time mother.

“I feel like I’m stealing her joy. I feel like I have her joy. Everything I do really nice with her babies I feel Like I have her joy that she should have,” she said.

Siperko said Chelsea works two jobs as a barber and waitress, but she said because of her injuries she may not be able to work for months.

The family has since created a GoFundMe for Chelsea that’s raised over 8,000 dollars as of this time Friday.

Siperko also said they have been receiving an overwhelming amount of support from her loved ones to help take care of the babies.

But with each day that passes, she said it’s a memory that Chelsea won’t be able to cherish with her newborns.

“She is faced with not even knowing how long it will be before she can see her babies no less hold her babies or feed them or do anything for them,” she said. “It’s sad.”

If you would like to help Chelsea, you can click on this link here.

As for the crash, we reached out to Baltimore County Police and Fire. We were unable to get an update on the driver and details of the crash, but we plan to follow up for additional information.