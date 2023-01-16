MLK Day Parade returned without missing a beat

BALTIMORE — After a year-long hiatus, the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade returned to downtown Baltimore without missing a beat.

"To see it back again three years later is amazing and it’s wonderful for the city. God blessed us with beautiful weather. Unity this is it. This is the place to be," said Serena Alford.

Folks young and old flooded MLK Blvd honoring the late civil rights leader's 94th birthday.

"I think it's important because our young people were not around when Martin Luther King was here. I was, I remember Martin Luther King. The way you can make sure and remember is have something that's a fun time but it's something that they learn from," one person shared.

He wanted to make sure that everybody of every shade, color, ethnic background or religion can be free in this country and without hassle, prejudice or separation.

The We Our Us Movement led the charge celebrating Dr. King's birthday and his strong stance against violence.

It featured Baltimore City police, fire department, political leaders, fraternities and sororities throughout Baltimore and of course, the bands.

It's freedom, a stark contrast of what Joanne Wilkes remembers seeing unfold in the 60's.

"I remember the marches, the water hose, the dogs, the beatings, the kicking. It was so horrific. I'd never seen anything like that," Wilkes shared.

What King and leaders in the civil rights movement endured created the progress we see in race relations today.

"We’ve made some progress, but we still have a long way to go," she added.

The parade sparked a renewed energy to eliminate hate and embrace love throughout the city.

"I really want to see gun violence stop. I want to see people live. Especially young Black males live, so just all of that has motivated me to come here," shared one person.