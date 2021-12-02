Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing one-year-old girl from Silver Spring found in New York City

items.[0].image.alt
Montgomery County Police
(L - R) Ziona Amaya and Cornelius Smith<br/><br/>
Ziona Amaya and Cornelius Smith
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 10:43:28-05

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A missing one-year-old girl from Silver Spring has been found in New York City.

Prior to being reported missing, Ziona Amaya had last been seen with her mother on November 28, outside their home on Plymouth Road.

A few days later, a passenger on a New York subway recognized the missing child sitting with a man on the train.

RELATED: Search underway for missing mother and one-year-old daughter from Silver Spring

The passenger took a picture of the two and sent it to police.

Turns out the man with Ziona was her father, Cornelius Smith.

With the help of NYPD, Ziona was safely located. Smith was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019