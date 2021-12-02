Missing one-year-old girl from Silver Spring found in New York City

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A missing one-year-old girl from Silver Spring has been found in New York City.

Prior to being reported missing, Ziona Amaya had last been seen with her mother on November 28, outside their home on Plymouth Road.

A few days later, a passenger on a New York subway recognized the missing child sitting with a man on the train.

RELATED: Search underway for missing mother and one-year-old daughter from Silver Spring

The passenger took a picture of the two and sent it to police.

Turns out the man with Ziona was her father, Cornelius Smith.

With the help of NYPD, Ziona was safely located. Smith was taken into custody.