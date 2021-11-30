Watch
Search underway for missing mother and one-year-old daughter from Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police
(L to R) Sandy Barrientos & Ziona Amaya<br/>
Sandy Barrientos & Ziona Amaya
Posted at 12:57 PM, Nov 30, 2021
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A search is underway for a missing mother and her one-year-old daughter.

Police say 29-year-old Sandy Barrientos was last seen November 28, pushing Ziona Amaya in a stroller outside their home on Plymouth Road in Silver Spring.

Amaya has brown eyes and hair. She was wearing a pink colored jacket, sneakers and hat, with green pants.

Barrientos is described as 5'3" and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a long gray peacoat, black pants, white and green sneakers, and a pink knit hat.

Police and family are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

