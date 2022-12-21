Minors accused of carjacking rideshare drivers and using app to rob passengers

BALTIMORE — WMAR recently told neighbors about people being robbed after hailing a ride through rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft. Now the story is beginning to unfold.

Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley with the Baltimore City Police Department said, at least nine minors have been arrested after being accused of carjacking rideshare drivers, taking over their apps, and robbing the customers they pick up.

“Almost every one of those individuals were arrested before, by us, for the same, for a carjacking. All of them are young men and women under the age of 18,” Worley said.

So far, there were five different cases, two in Baltimore County and three cases in Baltimore City. Kevin Jones Sr. with Baltimore City police said because of the patterns they’ve seen around these carjackings, they’ve created a special way they respond.

“Immediately, [an] individual officer is to notify our dispatcher, this vehicle is involved. That is giving out citywide broadcast so that everyone in the city is aware of the type of vehicle involved. What we have done is create an initiative amongst the east side and the west side through my deputy chiefs in reference to having individual patrol officers form teams. This is in reference to these problematic areas and in reference to these recent carjackings and robberies,” Jones Sr. said.

Some people like Jillian Gray who use Uber for rideshare gave some tips on how she stays safe and what she’s encouraging other to do as well from a passenger standpoint.

“I would just say to be careful, make sure to check that it’s the right car and the right person because Uber does have a picture of the driver. We have to be extra cautious. Make sure you share your location with somebody that you trust,” Gray said.