Middle River man wanted in connection to April crash that killed Haley Herron

Family of Haley Herron
Haley Herron
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 07, 2021
BALTIMORE — A Middle River man is wanted in connection to an April crash that killed 21-year-old Haley Herron.

Investigators believe the deadly incident on I-95 near Russell Street may have stemmed from a bout of road rage.

On Tuesday, Maryland Transportation Police said Kyle Scott Bates, 23, played a role in the collision.

It's unclear what charges he faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-916-7532 or 410-537-7911.

