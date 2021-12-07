Middle River man wanted in connection to April crash that killed Haley Herron

BALTIMORE — A Middle River man is wanted in connection to an April crash that killed 21-year-old Haley Herron.

Investigators believe the deadly incident on I-95 near Russell Street may have stemmed from a bout of road rage.

On Tuesday, Maryland Transportation Police said Kyle Scott Bates, 23, played a role in the collision.

Kyle Scott Bates, 23, of Middle River is wanted by MDTA Police for his alleged role in a fatal April 2021 crash. Please call MDTA Police at 410-916-7532 or 410-537-7911 with any information. PLEASE SHARE #MDTAPNews pic.twitter.com/3cYN1AgUGL — MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 7, 2021

It's unclear what charges he faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-916-7532 or 410-537-7911.