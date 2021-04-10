Woman killed in possible road rage incident in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, md. — Police are looking for answers after Haley Herron was killed in a possible road rage incident in Baltimore.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) is investigating the fatal crash that happened on Friday, April 3, 2021, at 12:58 a.m.

Officials say a possible road rage incident between a red sedan and a white truck turned deadly when a third vehicle, a white sedan, struck the red sedan on northbound I-95 near Exit 52 (Russell Street).

Anyone that witnessed the crash or these vehicles traveling before the crash is asked to call MDTA Police at 410-916-7532