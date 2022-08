BALTIMORE — Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward leading to the arrest of the suspects in a August 12, 2022 double homicide.

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 8:40p.m., 24-year-old William Ferebee and 23-year-old Leion Davis Jr were shot and killed in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587)