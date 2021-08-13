Merriweather Post Pavillion holds first concert since announcement of new vaccine policy

COLUMBIA, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavillion holds first concert since it announced a new vaccine policy.

Luke Bryan performed in front a sold crowd at the venue in Columbia. The show comes a few days before the new policy is set to take effect.

Starting Sunday, Merriweather will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

WMAR-2 News went to the concert to get reaction about the new rule.

Lauren Otten, who is vaccinated, said she supports the policy.

“It is an extra step of protection, which does help not spread everything,” Otten said. “It’s just the times we live in right now. I think everybody has to do their part.”

While some believe it could help in the fight against the pandemic, some people disagreed.

If the policy was in effect for the Luke Bryan concert Thursday night, Taylor Donald said she would have bailed on the show.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s segregation all over again and it’s bulls***. I don’t think it’s right,” she said.

The policy goes into effect August 15 and applies to other I.M.P run facilities including The Anthem, Lincoln Theatre, and 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.