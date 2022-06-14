Merriweather offers refund, free lawn tickets to those who attended rained out Halsey concert

COLUMBIA, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion is apologizing to the more than 13,000 fans who showed up June 8 to see Halsey perform live in concert, only to be sent home due to stormy weather.

Just three songs into the opening act, a tornado warning was issued for Howard County causing the show to come to an abrupt end.

Torrential downpours came fast and furious, sending fans into a frenzy to find cover.

Water flowed down stairwells, forcing some to stand on railings and seats just to stay dry.

Halsey herself took exception to how things were handled by the venue, saying she would look elsewhere when the time comes to reschedule.

In an email sent to customers, Merriweather expressed regret for how the night played out.

Merriweather Post Pavilion

"We hate hearing about people coming to our place and not feeling great about it," the email read. "We are majorly sorry."

The email also sought customer feedback from those who were in attendance that night.

"If you could tell us specifically your bad experience with our staff, or suggestions on how you think it should’ve been handled differently, we will listen and discuss internally every single comment."

In addition to a refund, Merriweather said it would offer one free lawn ticket to a future show for each Halsey ticket purchased.

Merriweather said it will put aside 1000 lawn tickets for upcoming shows, offering those seats on a first come, first serve basis to Halsey ticket buyers.

"In addition to your refund, we’d like to offer you, as our guest, a free lawn ticket for each Halsey ticket you purchased to try and help make up for this," the email states. "It’s first come, first serve, so please understand if someone else got there first, and try another show."

