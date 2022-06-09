Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Strong storms forces Merriweather Post Pavilion to cancel Halsey concert

MERRIWEATHER FLOOD.png
Twitter: @Bennyokay_
MERRIWEATHER FLOOD.png
Posted at 4:20 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 04:20:33-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Strong storms at Merriweather Post Pavilion Wednesday forced fans of Halsey to miss out on a concert.

Thunderstorms in the area prompted officials at the venue to issue more than a two-hour delay of the concert. Storms rolled through the area with heavy rain that caused flooding. Water flowed down stairwells and fans of Halsey had to stand on railings and seats just to stay dry.

After that delay, Merriweather announced the show would resume around 9:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the venue canceled the show.

Halsey tweeted about the issues caused by the rain saying she is heartbroken she couldn't perform in the conditions. Halsey says she is not happy with how the venue handled the situation and wants to reschedule elsewhere.

Merriweather says Ticketmaster should send an email to fans about the show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019