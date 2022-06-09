Strong storms forces Merriweather Post Pavilion to cancel Halsey concert

COLUMBIA, Md. — Strong storms at Merriweather Post Pavilion Wednesday forced fans of Halsey to miss out on a concert.

Thunderstorms in the area prompted officials at the venue to issue more than a two-hour delay of the concert. Storms rolled through the area with heavy rain that caused flooding. Water flowed down stairwells and fans of Halsey had to stand on railings and seats just to stay dry.

Okay just one more from the scene pic.twitter.com/D48lpjReib — Ben (@Bennyokay_) June 9, 2022

After that delay, Merriweather announced the show would resume around 9:30 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the venue canceled the show.

Halsey tweeted about the issues caused by the rain saying she is heartbroken she couldn't perform in the conditions. Halsey says she is not happy with how the venue handled the situation and wants to reschedule elsewhere.

Merriweather says Ticketmaster should send an email to fans about the show.