Mercy High prepares to face Maryvale in The Classic for another year

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — The Classic returns for another year as Maryvale Preparatory School prepares to face Mercy High School in this Baltimore tradition.

Originally titled The Game, this is the largest girls' athletic event of this scope in Maryland. It is also the Mercy High School girls basketball team's signature contest

Leading up to the event, there are three other basketball challenges between the Maryvale and Mercy communities.

This is an event that started in 1964 and the first matchup featured Mercy High School versus old Seton High School. This was a three-year series at the Civic Center.

In 1967, Mercy played the Institute of Notre Dame and that rivalry lasted for 54 years.

After a pandemic pause in 2021, the event returned in 2022.

The game is scheduled to tip-off Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

