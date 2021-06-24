Watch
Mental health professionals to start handling some 911 calls in Howard County instead of police

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - DECEMBER 19: Newly elected Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks about what the future may hold for the historic downtown area December 19, 2018 in Ellicott City, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 24, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Some 911 behavioral crisis calls in Howard County will soon be diverted to mental health professionals rather than police.

County Executive Calvin Ball on Thursday announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the Howard County Police Department and Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center.

“When there is not an immediate safety issue, many of these callers would be best supported by being directly connected with mental health professionals, instead of receiving a police response," said Ball. "Our goal is to meet the specific needs of each member of our community by directing them to the right services – especially during a time when more of our residents are struggling with mental health.”

The move is similar to one Baltimore City implemented last month.

READ MORE: Baltimore City 911 system to begin diverting some behavioral health calls away from police

Johns Hopkins University this fall also intends to launch a pilot program that includes a Support Team responding to incidents of students, faculty, staff, and community members experiencing a crisis.

SEE ALSO: Johns Hopkins University assembling behavioral crisis team that partners clinicians and campus security

