Memorial for Woodlawn mass shooting victim

BALTIMORE CO. MD (WMAR) — It’s been a little over a month since a mass shooting and fire rocked at Woodlawn community. Sunday, family and friends held a memorial for one of the victims, 24-year-old Sagar Ghimire.

"We lost our light. We lost our future. We lost our dream. I’m feeling shocked," said Kaptan Ghimire, Sagar's uncle.

Ghimire, originally form Nepal, was a recent college graduate who just moved to Baltimore to find a job. Early in the morning of May 8, he ran out of his home to escape a fire and was shot and killed by his neighbor.

"He hadn’t started his life. He had a dream to give back to community so that dream has been shattered so this community wants justice. This community wants peace," said Delegate Harry Bhandari, from District 8, Baltimore County.

Baltimore Count Police said the shooter had mental health issues and numerous run ins with officers and neighbors over the course of 30 years.

MORE: Police: Woodlawn shooter had 30-year history of run-ins with law enforcement

At a memorial for him Sunday, Bhandari vowed to make mental illness and gun violence his first priority in the next session.

"I will do anything and everything in my power to stop the senseless gun violence," said Bhandari. "So that way no innocent life will be lost."