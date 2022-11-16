Melissa Hyatt no longer to serve as police chief in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Melissa Hyatt is out as Baltimore County's police chief.

Serving for three years, she was also the first female police chief in Baltimore County.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski says there will be a national search conducted for her replacement.

“Chief Hyatt is a world-class public safety professional who has led efforts to modernize the Baltimore County Police Department, helping us to enact critical reforms to strengthen the agency,” said Olszewski. “We are grateful for her tireless commitment to the people of Baltimore County and remain thankful for her service as we begin the process of identifying a successor who will help ensure Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work and raise a family."

"During my tenure as Chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said.

This news comes after the Baltimore County Police union said they wanted a new boss.

In May, 150 members of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted unanimously and cited major leadership failures from Hyatt.

RELATED: Baltimore County Police union president defends vote asking to remove Chief Melissa Hyatt from position

Hyatt's last day with the department will be on December 4.