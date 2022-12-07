Meeting held to determine if Harford Co. council member can work as teacher

BEL AIR, Md. — It was a full house Tuesday night at the first Harford County Council meeting with the new members, where the issue was addressed as to whether a sworn member of Harford County Council can also serve as a Harford Public School employee.

On Monday, Jacob Bennett was elected to represent District F in Harford County on the county council, but he wasn't invited to the inauguration and swearing in ceremony. Instead, he had his own ceremony.

The pushback came as Bennett announced he would continue working as a school teacher and as a commissioner.

Bennett took to Facebook Monday stating he feels the officials are reacting this way due to section 207 in the charter that prohibits a a council member from holding any other office of profit or employment in the government.

However, Bennett says he had already addressed this with legal council before running.

"The Board of Education is a separate public corporate body that is not a member of Harford County government or Maryland State Government. My supervisor at the top is the Board of Education, not the governor, not the county executive," said Bennett.

14 members of the public signed up for public comment at the council meeting, many in support of Bennett.

"Of the 16,000 people of District F, Jacob Bennett got the majority of [votes] and he’s been entrusted to represent us...," said one voter from District F.

"When I first heard that he was not being included in the swearing in ceremony I was really upset, really outraged as a voter in District F. I just felt disenfranchised," said one voter from District F.

While not everyone that attended the meeting voted for Bennett, they just want to make sure the rules are followed.

"Whatever the Harford County Council says, I want him to follow the law. He shouldn't be above what everyone else has to do,” one person said.

Although Bennett felt it was hard having a private ceremony to get sworn in, he says he is appreciative of all the support that was shown at the council meeting.

"I’m proud, in the past two years we've worked really hard to build community and community is something that lasts and sustains and holds on to you," said Bennet.

No decision was announced at Tuesday’s meeting.