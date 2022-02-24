MDTA Board votes to temporarily waive late fees for outstanding toll bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board has approved a series of measures to provide some relief to E-ZPass customers who have been inundated with late toll bills.

Although outstanding toll bills still won't be forgiven, all civil late fees for now will be waived with customers having until November 30 to make their payments in full.

Until then, unpaid toll bills will not be referred to collections or the MVA.

Unfortunately, anyone who has already paid late penalties will not be refunded. Customers already found liable in district court also will not be eligible for a waiver.

Customers who haven't yet paid their toll bills may still see penalties attached to their statements online, but they will be removed following software changes, which are expected by mid-March.

#BREAKING @TheMDTA Board approves toll bill relief measures including waiving penalties, allowing customers to spread out payments.

Grace period ends November 30, 2022 and takes effect today.@wmar2news #Maryland #EZPass pic.twitter.com/SuSsiDTLBK — Mallory Sofastaii WMAR (@mal_sofastaii) February 24, 2022

The board also added funding for a contract vendor to boost call center staffing, which could help reduce wait times for customers still needing assistance.