Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MDTA Board votes to temporarily waive late fees for outstanding toll bills

items.[0].image.alt
James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images
A sign at a New York City tollbooth displays the E-Zpass logo and says "NO BUSES." E-ZPass devices attached to car windshields are read by sensors in tollbooths in New York and New Jersey. The toll is automatically deducted from each driver's account, making spare change for road tolls unnecessary. (Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)
Toll_Booth_EZ_Pass.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:29:33-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Transportation Authority Board has approved a series of measures to provide some relief to E-ZPass customers who have been inundated with late toll bills.

Although outstanding toll bills still won't be forgiven, all civil late fees for now will be waived with customers having until November 30 to make their payments in full.

Until then, unpaid toll bills will not be referred to collections or the MVA.

Unfortunately, anyone who has already paid late penalties will not be refunded. Customers already found liable in district court also will not be eligible for a waiver.

Customers who haven't yet paid their toll bills may still see penalties attached to their statements online, but they will be removed following software changes, which are expected by mid-March.

The board also added funding for a contract vendor to boost call center staffing, which could help reduce wait times for customers still needing assistance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019