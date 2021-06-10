Mayor Scott speaks to growing concern of violence including Fells Point

BALTIMORE — After the multiple shootings in fells Point last weekend, the 46th District Delegation and councilman Zeke Cohen sent this letter urging the mayor to address the Fells Point community with a plan of action.

They called his current plan ‘insufficient' in maintaining the safety of the Fell's Point neighborhood. But the recent violence isn’t an issue exclusive to Fells Point.

Less than two weeks ago the owner of Grando Pasta bar says they were robbed.

They’d taken all our money that we had all of our electronics," Joseph Faiola recalled.

They aren’t the only ones in the Hamden neighborhood.

He tells us another business was broken into that same night.

"I had a friend from the wine bar who was pistol whipped another friend who’s car was stolen and it was right on this block here," said Faiola.

Faiola says with the attention shifting to Fells point he feels they may be slipping through the cracks.

"I will not value one area over another but we know the importance of being ready to tackle an incident like that because you’re talking about a neighborhood that has such a history but also a place where people can come and enjoy themselves," said Mayor Scott.

Scott added he’d treat violence as a top priority no matter where it is in the city.

The Mayor shares there’s a plan in place but sharing deployment strategies with the public would be irresponsible.

This week specifically the city expects to have some back up from state agencies after coming to an agreement with Governor Hogan.

"This is about making sure that everyone that can help Baltimore with public safety does that," Scott shared.