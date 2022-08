BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott hosted a backpack and school supply drive just in time for the new school year.

The event took place on War Memorial Plaza at City Hall from 2-6pm and included Backpacks and school supplies.

School Immunizations, and COVID vaccines were also administered for free.

Mayor Scott held the supply drive just a day after homeless protest at City Hall.

Residents of 'Tent City' were instructed to remove their tents ahead of the event.