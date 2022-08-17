Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Activists take stand against homelessness with encampment at War Memorial Plaza

homeless encampment.jpg
Photojournalist Erick Ferris
homeless encampment.jpg
homeless protest.jpg
Posted at 8:47 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 08:47:15-04

BALTIMORE — Community activists are taking a stand against homelessness in Baltimore.

The Black Community Development Coalition set up an encampment Wednesday at the War Memorial Plaza at City Hall. Organizers say there are homeless people, families and others participating by setting up tents.

The coalition is made up of 10 organizations who say they want leaders to make the encampments around the City more of a priority.

Organizers started setting up tents around 5 a.m. They say as many as 30 tents will be set up throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019