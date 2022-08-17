Activists take stand against homelessness with encampment at War Memorial Plaza

BALTIMORE — Community activists are taking a stand against homelessness in Baltimore.

The Black Community Development Coalition set up an encampment Wednesday at the War Memorial Plaza at City Hall. Organizers say there are homeless people, families and others participating by setting up tents.

The coalition is made up of 10 organizations who say they want leaders to make the encampments around the City more of a priority.

Organizers started setting up tents around 5 a.m. They say as many as 30 tents will be set up throughout the day.