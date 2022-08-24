Mayor, governor address Baltimore crime plan

BALTIMORE — Fighting crime in Baltimore is an ongoing mission for police and city leaders in Baltimore, now they’re talking about how others are joining in on the efforts.

Wednesday, Mayor Scott alongside other city, state and federal leaders, met to discuss new efforts towards fighting crime and how it’s all going to impact everyone moving forward.

“It is utterly impossible for a city to thrive when residents do not feel safe in their neighborhoods,” Scott said.

While city leaders are working to fight crime in Baltimore, Governor Larry Hogan, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, and other state and federal officials talked about new collaboration efforts to tackle crime in our communities.

A few months ago, the general assembly approved Governor Hogan’s crime funding package, U.S. attorney Barron said this promotes unity to devote more federal resources.

“First, I have established a new violent and organized crime section which I am expanding by 30 new state funded positions, including prosecutors, investigators, and analysts. Second, I have directed my staff to investigate and prosecute repeat violent offenders for any and all wrong doing that meets our priorities. Finally, I have directed my staff to actively review firearms cases for violations of the federal school zone statue,” Barron said.

Barron also said because school grounds should be safe, sacred and free of fear.

Governor Hogan said a $3.5 million dollar investment will go towards funding the new collaboration efforts.

“We formed a new Maryland criminal intelligence network which is an innovative data and information is sharing system that emphasizes collaboration by connecting state funded operational initiatives from counties municipalities with state and federal law-enforcement agencies,” Hogan said.

And already the Maryland criminal intelligence networks have contributed to disrupting or dismantling more than 1,800 criminal organizations in Maryland , seizing more than $30 million in cash from criminals and removing 2,000 pounds of illegal drugs from our streets.

Mayor Scott said it's collaborative efforts like these that supports his comprehensive violence prevention plan aimed to have safer streets in Baltimore City.

“We are united in our mission to reduce violent crime and get individuals involved in that crime off our streets,” Scott said.

Mayor Scott said building and strengthening these key partnerships is an essential component when it comes to fighting violent crime.

According to the mayor’s office where the group violence reduction strategy or GVRS have been implemented, which is in the western district, non-fatal shootings are down 24% compared to other portions of the city where it has not yet been implemented.

And with these new hands on deck they’re expecting more progress to come in the near future.

