Mayor announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is back on days after its cancellation

The Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade in previous years
Posted at 10:05 PM, Jan 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced tonight that Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will be held for the first time since 2020.

The announcement comes after the The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced on Thursday that this year's parade would be cancelled.

The parade will be held on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. and begin at its normal starting point at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

