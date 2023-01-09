Mayor announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is back on days after its cancellation

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced tonight that Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will be held for the first time since 2020.

The announcement comes after the The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced on Thursday that this year's parade would be cancelled.

There will be a MLK Day parade noon on January 16th kicking off at the normal starting point. My focus during the parade will be very simple! #wemuststopkillingeachother — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 9, 2023

The parade will be held on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. and begin at its normal starting point at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.