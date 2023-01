BALTIMORE — For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced Thursday that this year they're making "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service rather than a parade."

They're urging residents to honor Dr. King on Jan. 16 by signing up to volunteer on the National Day of Service.

The parade has not been held since January 2020, because of COVID restrictions.