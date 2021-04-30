Mass vaccination site opening at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA, md. — On Friday, a new mass vaccination site is opening in the old location of Lord & Taylor at Columbia Mall.

“The opportunity to host a mass vaccination site in Howard County provides a significant benefit to the residents of Howard County, with additional vaccine allocations that will be easily accessible to our community,” said Calvin Ball. “We’re grateful to the Governor and his team for working closely with us to identify the best location and finalize the logistics to stand up this site by the end of the month. We know many of our residents are eager to get vaccinated, and this site will be readily accessible and central for a large portion of our population.”

"We are making rapid progress toward our goal of vaccinating all Marylanders, and we are pleased to open a mass vaccination site that will bring more life-saving vaccines to Howard County,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I want to commend the County Executive and the team at the Howard County Health Department for all of their efforts to save lives and get shots into arms."

Early estimates indicate that this location may have the capacity to administer as many as 2,000-3,000 doses per day, as supply allows.

"It is encouraging that the vaccination options for County residents are expanding," said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. "We know that many community members face barriers to receiving vaccine and believe that this mass vaccination site placed strategically in Howard County will improve the accessibility of this life-saving vaccine for many of our most vulnerable residents."

The location will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Mall in Columbia site is an appointment only facility. Residents can register with the state by calling 1-855-MDGOVAX or by clicking here.