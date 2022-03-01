Watch
Maryland Zoo returns to regular hours

Posted at 10:40 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 22:40:18-05

BALTIMORE — The end of February means the end of reduced hours at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

Starting Mar. 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday until December.

Each December the zoo cuts back on its hours since a lot of the animals like to go indoors to stay warm and aren't as visible for guests.

Maryland zoo members and guests can save $2 per ticket if they purchase them online instead of at the gate.

