Maryland Zoo returns to regular hours

BALTIMORE — The end of February means the end of reduced hours at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

Starting Mar. 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday until December.

Each December the zoo cuts back on its hours since a lot of the animals like to go indoors to stay warm and aren't as visible for guests.

Maryland zoo members and guests can save $2 per ticket if they purchase them online instead of at the gate.