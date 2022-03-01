Maryland Zoo returns to regular hours

BALTIMORE — The end of February means the end of reduced hours at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.
Starting Mar. 1, the zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday until December.
Each December the zoo cuts back on its hours since a lot of the animals like to go indoors to stay warm and aren't as visible for guests.
Maryland zoo members and guests can save $2 per ticket if they purchase them online instead of at the gate.
OPEN DAILY 10AM-4PM— Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) February 27, 2022
Regular season #zoo hours resume March 1st.
Tickets: https://t.co/uE1Yzsle2U pic.twitter.com/iWFAoB2nje